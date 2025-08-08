India’s Ramesh, Kishore, Srikanth enter quarterfinals of Asian Surfing

Chennai, Aug 8 (PTI) Indian surfers shone brightly as Ramesh Budihal, Kishore Kumar and D. Srikanth entered the quarterfinals in the Open Men’s category on the fifth day of the Asian Surfing Championships here on Friday.

Budihal (11 points) displayed impeccable control in his third round contest to dominate his heat with a composed and clinical approach, finishing second behind Indonesia’s Mega Artana (12.50 points).

Kishore was equally impressive, logging 10.14 points in his third round outing, while, Srikanth (8.90 points) too produced a solid show as they progressed to the last eight stage.

The day got sweeter for India as Harish P (9.50 points) moved into quarterfinals of the Under-18 segment.

However, India’s Tayin Arun and Prahlad Sriram were eliminated in the third round.

In the U-18 girls’ section, Aadya Singh and Dhamayanthi Sriram entered the third round after producing impressive efforts in the Repechage round two.

But Saanvi Hegde was ousted in the Repechage round. PTI KHS