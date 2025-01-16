India’s Rayhan Thomas finishes T-27 on Korn Ferry Tour in US

Paradise Island (Bahamas), Jan 16 (PTI) India's Rayhan Thomas put together four under-par rounds and finished T-27 in his first start as a member of the Korn Ferry Tour in the United States.

The 25-year-old Dubai-born Indian, who turned pro last year and registered a win on the Indian PGTI Tour, shot rounds of 68-68-66-69 to total 9-under 271 at The Bahamas Golf Classic at Atlantis Paradise Island.

Thomas had three birdies against two bogeys in his final round 69.

American Hank Lebioda earned his first Korn Ferry Tour title, beating S H Kim of South Korea with a birdie on the first playoff hole at The Ocean Course in the 2025 Korn Ferry Tour season opener.

Lebioda, who was diagnosed with Crohn’s Disease as a college freshman in 2012, has always demonstrated a fighting spirit in his professional golf pursuits.

It was the 31-year-old Lebioda’s first Korn Ferry Tour title in his 62nd start. Lebioda played the PGA TOUR full-time from 2019 to 2023 before losing his card and he's returning to the Korn Ferry Tour, from which he first graduated in 2018.

Lebioda shot 66 in the final round for a four-round total of 18-under 262 to overcome a four-stroke deficit to 54-hole leader John VanDerLaan (76), who slipped to T-9.

Kim, who played the last two seasons on the PGA TOUR, shot a final-round 63 to make up a seven-stroke deficit and earn his spot in the playoff.

The top 20 on the Korn Ferry will earn a PGA Tour card for 2026. Till last year, it was top 30 who earned the card. PTI Corr PDS PDS PDS