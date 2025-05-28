India's Rupal, Pooja win silver, Yoonus bags bronze at Asian Athletics Championships

Gumi (South Korea), May 28 (PTI) India added three more medals to its tally on day two of the Asian Athletics Championships with Rupal Chaudhary and Pooja winning silver, and Yoonus Shah claiming bronze here on Wednesday.

Quarter-miler Rupal opened India' account for the day, clocking 52.68 seconds to finish second in the women’s 400m final. Fellow Indian Vithya Ramraj was placed fifth with a time of 53.00 seconds.

The gold went to Japan’s Nanako Matsumoto (52.17s), while Uzbekistan’s Jonbibi Hukmova (52.79s) took bronze.

Pooja secured India's second silver with a time of 4:10.83 in the women's 1500m, while Yoonus Shah clocked 3:43.03 in the men's 1500m to finish third.

National record holder Gulveer Singh snared India's first gold with a top finish in the men's 10,000m event, while Servin Sebastian clinched the 20km race walk bronze on the opening day of the competition.