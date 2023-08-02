India's Sanjana wins gold in clean and jerk, silver in snatch and total lift

Greater Noida, Aug 2 (PTI) India's Sanjana won a gold medal in clean and jerk but settled for a silver in the total lift in women's 76kg category in the Asian Youth and Junior Weightlifting Championships here on Wednesday.

Sanjana also won a silver in the snatch with an effort of 86kg in the youth competition. She lifted 112kg in clean and jerk to pick up a gold medal. Her total effort of 198kg fetched her a silver medal.

Uzbekistan's Madina Fayzullaeva won gold in snatch (89kg) and total lift (200kg) while she bagged a silver in clean and jerk (111kg).

Iran's Asal Kadkhodaei clinched a bronze medal each in snatch (78kg), clean and jerk (96kg), and total lift (174kg).

Medals are being awarded separately to the first three winners in snatch, clean and jerk and total lift. PTI PDS PDS TAP