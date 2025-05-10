India’s Saptak Talwar on tied 11th in Spain

Girona (Spain), May 10 (PTI) India’s Saptak Talwar produced a bogey-free second round of five-under 66 to knock on the doors of top 10 at the Challenge de Espana at Fontanals Golf Club on the Hotel Planner Tour here.

Talwar, whose first round was two-under 69, is now seven-under 135 and tied-11th. He is four shots behind the leaders Oliver Gillberg (65-66) and Luis Masaveu (64-67) at 11-under.

The 26-year-old Talwar, who had his breakthrough win on the Indian Tour last month, was also the runner-up in another event on his home Tour. On the Hotel Planner, the second level Tour to DP World Tour, Talwar has four cuts in five starts and he had also made the cut in the Hero Indian Open.

Talwar had two sets of back-to-back birdies on the third and the fourth and again on the eighth and the ninth. A fifth birdie on the tenth brought him to five-under but he then ran out of birdies but did not drop any shots either.

Gillberg and Masaveu share a one-stroke lead heading into the weekend. Gillberg carded a five-under par round of 66 on day two.

Masaveu’s four-under 67 saw the duo both move to 11 under par for the week, one stroke clear of overnight leader Victor Sidal Svendsen from Denmark, Frenchman Clement Charmasson and Scotsman Euan Walker, who share third.

Masaveu secured playing privileges on the Hotel Planner Tour through the Global Amateur Pathway Rankings in 2024.

Joshua Berry occupies the sixth place on nine-under par.