India's Suruchi Singh wins women's 10m air pistol gold at Argentina Shooting World Cup

Buenos Aires, Apr 8 (PTI) Indian teen shooter Suruchi Inder Singh produced a sensational performance to clinch the women's 10m air pistol gold medal at the ISSF World Cup here on Tuesday.

The 18-year-old shot 244.6 in the eight-shooter final to finish on top of the podium.

The Chinese duo of Qian Wei, who shot 241.9, and double Olympic medallist Jiang Ranxin (221.0) finished second and third respectively.

Earlier, Suruchi had topped the qualification chart with 583. While double Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker, Surbhi Rao, Sainyam and Simranpreet Kaur had failed to make the final. PTI APA SSC SSC