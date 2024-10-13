India''s Tanya Hemanth wins women''s singles title at Bendigo International Challenge in Australia

Bendigo (Australia), Oct 13 (PTI) India's Tanya Hemanth beat Tung Ciou-Tong of Chinese Taipei in straight games to win the women's singles title at the Bendigo International Challenge badminton tournament title, here on Sunday.

The second seeded Tanya beat her opponent Tung, seeded sixth in the tournament, 21-17, 21-17 in the women's singles final that lasted 41 minutes.

This was 21-year-old Tanya’s third international title and first of the year. She finished runner-up at the Polish Open and Azerbaijan International in 2024.

She won titles at the India International in 2022 and Iran Fajr International in 2023.

In the men's doubles final, the top-seeded Indian pair of Hariharan Amsakarunan and Ruban Kumar Rethinasabapathi lost to the Chinese Taipei duo of Chen Cheng Kuan and Po Li-Wei 17-21, 14-21. PTI PDS PDS DDV