India's youth redefining sports excellence from playgrounds to podiums: J-K LG

Jammu, Jan 5 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday said the country's youth are redefining sports excellence and scripting a new history from playgrounds to podiums.

He was speaking at the grand opening ceremony of the second edition of the Khelo India Beach Games at the iconic Blue Flag-certified Ghoghla Beach in Diu.

Sinha asserted that India is witnessing a "new sports revolution" under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"We are committed to empowering youth through the power of sports. From Kashmir to Kanyakumari, India's youth are redefining sporting excellence and creating new benchmarks.

"Young sportspersons are not confined to traditional disciplines; they are conquering new grounds with sweat, dreams and victories," Sinha said.

A special message Modi was read out on the occasion, in which he extended his heartiest felicitations to the participating athletes and organisers.

Sinha congratulated Praful Patel, Administrator of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, and the people of the Union territory for successfully hosting India's first multi-sport Beach Games in 2024 and the inaugural Khelo India Beach Games in 2025.

The 2026 edition follows the success of the inaugural games. Over the next five days, more than 1,300 athletes from 31 states and Union territories will compete in eight disciplines -- six competitive and two demonstration events.

Competitive sports include Beach Soccer, Beach Volleyball, Beach Sepak Takraw, Beach Kabaddi, Beach Pencak Silat and Open Water Swimming, while Beach Mallakhamb and Beach Tug of War will be showcased as demonstration events. PTI AB PRK