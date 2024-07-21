India's Yuki Bhambri wins ATP Tour tournament doubles title in Switzerland, 3rd career triumph

Gstaad (Switzerland), July 21 (PTI) India's Yuki Bhambri and his French partner Albano Olivett clinched the men's doubles title at the Swiss Open ATP Tour tennis tournament with a hard-fought win over Ugo Humbert and Fabrice Martin in the final here on Sunday.

The pair of Bhambri and Olivett, seeded third in the ATP 250 clay court tournament beat their French opponents 3-6 6-3 10-6 to win the title.

The final match lasted one hour and six minutes with both pairs refusing to give an inch to the other before the Indo-French duo of Bhambri and Olivett emerging winner in the end.

This was the third ATP doubles title for the 32-year-old Bhambri and second while partnering with Olivetti. He won his maiden ATP title at the 2023 Mallorca Championships with Lloyd Harris. He won his second title at the BMW Open in April this year with Olivetti.

Bhambri reached the top 50 in the doubles rankings on June 24 and this win will improve his position further.