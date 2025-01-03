Indo-British Aaron Rai lies Tied-10th as Bhatia, Theegala trail; Hoge leads Japan’s Matsuyama

Kapalua (US), Jan 3 (PTI) Indian Americans Akshay Bhatia and Sahith Theegala had subdued starts at The Sentry but Indo-British Aaron Rai made a strong impression with a solid five-under 68, ending the first round tied for 10th at the PGA Tour season-opener.

Bhatia posted a two-under 71, placing him tied-30th, while Theegala struggled with a triple bogey and finished with a three-over 76, leaving him tied-56th at the Par-73 Plantation Course.

USA's Tom Hoge opened the 2025 PGA TOUR season with a nine-under 64 to take a one-stroke lead over compatriot Will Zalatoris and Japan's Hideki Matsuyama.

Hoge’s round included 10 birdies, equaling a career-high from the third round of the 2023 PLAYERS Championship (62). Hoge was No. 29 in the FedExCup standings last season, advancing to the TOUR Championship for the second time (2022).

He is in search of his second PGA TOUR victory in his 287th start (2022 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am).

Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama, who was Asia’s top performer on the PGA TOUR in 2024, fired a superb eight-under 65, to lie one off the lead at The Sentry.

With a new putter in his bag, Matsuyama brilliantly hit an eagle, seven birdies and one bogey to trail early leader Tom Hoge by a shot.

Korea’s Sungjae Im, who has three top-10s in four starts at The Sentry, opened with a 69 for tied 16th, while compatriot Byeong Hun An came home with a 70.

Kevin Yu of Chinese Taipei, making his tournament debut, carded a 73 while another Korean star, Si Woo Kim, came home with a 76.

Defending champion Chris Kirk was T-48 as he opened with a 74 in bid to become the first player to successfully defend his title at The Sentry since Geoff Ogilvy in 2010.