Indo-British Rai is 19th, as Scheffler wins the PGA by five shots for this third Major

Charlotte (US), May 19 (PTI) Indo-British Aaron Rai closed the second Major of the year with a 69 to finish tied 19th, the best among the three players with an Indian connection, at the PGA Championship here.

Rai totalled two-under 282 with rounds of 67-72-74-69.

Akshay Bhatia missed the cut, while Sahith Theegala withdrew with a neck strain.

It has been a decent season for Indo-British player, Rai, who has made 11 cuts in 13 starts. Seven of his finishes have been inside Top-25 but only one has been inside Top-10. At the Masters he was T-27 and was T-19 at the PGA.

At the top, Scottie Scheffler won the PGA by five shots for this third Major.

Scheffler started the final round with a three-shot lead and was then caught up by Jon Rahm as the two shared the lead coming into the back at the PGA Championship.

With others including Rahm falling apart, Scheffler won by five despite a closing bogey.

Scheffler, two-time Masters champion, simply pulled away on the back nine. After being 2-over for the front nine, he birdied the 10th, 14th and the 15th.

He finished at 11-under 273 and picked up his 15th victory in just his sixth year on the PGA TOUR. PTI ATK