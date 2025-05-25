Indo-Canadian Yellamaraju lies fifth in Korn Ferry

Knoxville (US), May 25 (PTI) Indo-Canadian Sudarshan Yellamaraju, looking for his second win of the season, added a round of 67 to his first two rounds of 65-68 in the Visit Knoxville Open golf tournament here.

At 13-under 200 for three days, he is now tied-fifth.

Yellamaraju brought home his second bogey-free round in three rounds. He birdied four times, once on the front nine on the seventh hole. He added three more birdies on the 12th, 15th and 18th.

Yellamaraju already has one win at the Bahamas Great Abaco Classic in January and last week he was sixth at the AdventHealth Championship.

Korea's SH Kim shot 66 after 67-61 on the first two days. He is now 19-under for three days and leads Dylan Menante (60) by 16-under. PTI Cor SSC SSC SSC