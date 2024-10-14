Indonesian coach Agus Dwi Santosa to train at Game Fit Badminton Academy

Bengaluru, Oct 14 (PTI) Indonesia's Agus Dwi Santosa, one of the most reputed badminton coaches in the world, has been roped in as the head coach by the Game Fit Badminton Academy, formerly known as Level Up Badminton.

This marks a new chapter for Indian badminton, as for the first time, a coach of Agus's global stature will be training athletes at a private academy in the country.

With an impressive career spanning decades, coach Agus has trained some of the world's top badminton talent, including Srikanth Kidambi and Son Wan Ho, Olympic medallists PV Sindhu and Hendrawan, BWF World Championship bronze medallist B Sai Praneeth among others.

His expertise has shaped athletes on the global stage, and his accomplishments include tenures as the national coach for India, Indonesia, Korea, Thailand, and Vietnam.

Agus will be leading the Gifted Athlete Program, an initiative designed to nurture the next generation of badminton stars.

This program is specifically tailored for players who possess exceptional talent but have not yet been able to gain access to the national training centre.

Under Agus's guidance, these athletes will now have the opportunity to refine their skills and unlock their full potential at the Game Fit Badminton Academy. PTI SSC SSC KHS