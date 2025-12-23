Indonesia''s Gede Priandana claims five wickets in an over to set T20I record

Bali (Indonesia), Dec 23 (PTI) Indonesia’s right-arm pacer Gede Priandana on Tuesday created the record of claiming five wickets inside one over of a T20 International contest, a feat registered during his team’s 60-run win over Cambodia here.

In a solitary over bowled during the first T20I of the eight-match series, Priandana returned an astonishing 1-0-1-5 while coming onto bowl as the seventh bowler for his side.

Priandana had earlier scored six while opening for Indonesia, who put on 167 for five in the first of the two T20Is.

In reply, Cambodia were bowled out for 107 in 16 overs here at the Udayana Cricket Ground.

Cambodia were afloat at 105 for six after 15 overs but the contest came to a swift end when the 28-year-old Priandana registered a hat-trick, dismissing Shah Abrar Hussain (37), Nirmaljit Singh (0) and Chanthoeun Rathanak (0) on the first three balls.

While the legitimate fourth ball was a dot following a wide, Priandana dismissed Mongdara Sok (0) and Pel Vannak (0) on the last two deliveries to record his feat.

Overall, a five-wicket over has been recorded twice in men’s T20s, reported ESPNCricinfo.

Playing for UCB-BCB XI, Al-Amin Hossain took five wickets in an over in the Victory Day T20 Cup in 2013-14 whereas former India player Abhimanyu Mithun claimed five wickets in one over for Karnataka against Haryana in the final of the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy in 2019-20. PTI DDV ATK