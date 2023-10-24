Industry body IPA's 'Neerathon' marathon run in Delhi on Oct 29

New Delhi, Oct 24 (PTI) Industry body Indian Plumbing Association's (IPA) 'Neerathon' marathon will take place here on Sunday to sensitise the general public on the issue of water conservation.

Advertisment

The marathon is being organised in three categories -- 3km, 5km and 10km. It will start from the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, traversing through Kartavya Path, the IPA said in a statement on Tuesday.

This is the fourth 'Neerathon' run event after the earlier three editions in Bengaluru, Chennai, and Ahmedabad, which saw a combined participation of around 5500 individuals.

"We are expecting at least 2,000 participants coming together for the cause of water conservation in the country at the event. Water conservation is a sensitive issue in the wake of climatic change and depleting glaciers," IPA National Secretary CA Gupta said.

The event is supported by Ministry of Jal Shakti and NDMC.

Earlier, the industry body had signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with National Water Mission (NWM), Ministry of Jal Shakti to work on various parameters to minimize water wastage , and its re-usage in India. PTI ABI APA APA