Infocus India Public School of West Bengal enters Subroto Cup Sub-Jr boys quarterfinals

Bengaluru, Aug 22 (PTI) Infocus India Public School of West Bengal entered the quarterfinals of the 63rd Subroto Cup sub-junior boys international football tournament after beating Govt. Chawngfinga Middle School of Mizoram 2-0 here on Thursday.

Pritam and Rajdeep scored the goals for the winners in the Group H match.

Infocus India Public School joins St. Stephen’s, Chandigarh, Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protisthan, Major Dhyanchand Sports College, Uttar Pradesh, Manikpara Vivekananda Vidyapeeth, West Bengal and Army Boys Sports Company, Bengaluru in the quarterfinals.

The remaining two quarterfinalists will be decided on Friday after the final group stage matches.

In the other matches of the day, JNV, Pakur I, Jharkhand beat Mother’s Pride Public School, Himachal Pradesh 2-1 in Group D for their first win of the tournament.

In Group B, Nongiri Presbyterian Secondary School, Meghalaya thrashed Navrachna International School 6-0 for their second straight win.

In Group C, Tashi Namgyal Academy, Sikkim emerged 3-0 winners against Hyderabad Public School. PTI PDS UNG PDS 7/21/2024