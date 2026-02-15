Injured Madsen doubtful for England clash, eyes return against West Indies

Kolkata, Feb 15 (PTI) Italy captain Wayne Madsen on Sunday said it would be "a struggle" to return for their T20 World Cup clash against England as he continues to recover from a dislocated left shoulder, adding that a more realistic comeback could be against West Indies later in the week.

Italy, who registered their first-ever World Cup win in the last match, will face England in a crucial Group C encounter here on Monday with the Super Eights race heating up.

Madsen had dislocated his left shoulder in the fourth over of Italy's tournament opener against Scotland and missed their outing against Nepal.

"I've obviously sort of tried to push as much as possible over the last couple of days, let it settle and push. It hasn't actually reacted that well in the last 24 hours, so I think tomorrow is probably going to be a struggle," Madsen said here at Eden Gardens on the eve of their match.

"We'll see how things go over the next few days. But when you pick up an injury, a dislocation like that, it's all down to symptoms and unfortunately hasn't quite recovered as well as I would have liked.

"But we've obviously still got Thursday to look at and see how things go over the next few days.” After a one-sided loss to Scotland in their opener, Italy bounced back strongly with a commanding 10-wicket win over Nepal, their maiden victory in a World Cup.

"In terms of the World Cup experience, I think we are really embracing it as a team. We know it comes with its challenges and its ups and downs,” he said.

“I think there was a lot of emotion, a lot of energy and enjoyment in what we did at the Wankhede. And we've had a nice few days off to be able to sort of recover, re-energize, and refocus.

“For us to compete with the bigger teams, we have to throw punches. We can't just take punches. So we have to be the ones making plays and we have to be aggressive in how we play our cricket.” Asked about facing big-hitting teams like England and West Indies, Madsen said clarity in planning would be key.

“We know they have a lot of quality throughout their team but for us it's really focusing on our game plans and just being clear in the mind in terms of the options guys will take and we're pretty clear in terms of that side of things and the messaging within our playing group.” “We're not just here to come and make up numbers, we're here to perform and to win games of cricket. We're going to do everything in our power tomorrow to do that.

“Yes, we're playing against a really good outfit, but so are we, and we back our abilities as a group of players and as a collective group we've got a real team spirit and ethos about us at the moment that's exciting to be a part of. So in terms of your question, could we do it again? Of course we can.” Italy’s historic win over Nepal was headlined by the Mosca brothers -- Justin and Anthony -- who remained unbeaten on 60 and 62 respectively.

Their unbroken 124-run stand became the first century partnership by siblings in T20 World Cup history and the highest sibling partnership in all T20 Internationals.

"What the Mosca brothers did for us at the Wankhede, I mean, that was a truly, truly special partnership that they put on. And we've touched on it, how well the team played as a whole. We were brilliant in the field. And with the ball, we executed our plans exceptionally well," Madsen said.

The skipper also highlighted the challenges faced by Associate nations in terms of funding and exposure.

"For us a big thing is to do with exposure and funding, being able to sort of travel as a team and play these matches and series and tournaments. It's not as easy because we don't necessarily have a lot of funding. We are hoping to get more through sponsorships and funding from our performances.

"That's part of what we're doing here at the World Cup. We're putting our name on the map and saying we are good enough and we want to be playing more series and competitions against some of the top associates and even some of the full member teams.” On reports that the Italian board is in talks with the BCCI for support, Madsen said he was not aware of any official developments.

"That is probably above my pay grade. No, no, I know as much as you in terms of that regard. Any discussions I'm sure will be had at board level around that sort of stuff. So that would be fantastic if the – I'm sure – I'd like to hope that the discussions are there and we would be obviously really grateful for any support that we could get around developing the game in Italy." PTI TAP KHS