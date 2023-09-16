Injured Naseem all but out of ODI WC with shoulder injury as PCB set to send pacer to UK

Dubai, Sep 16 (PTI) Pakistan pacer Naseem Shah's in all likelihood will miss upcoming ODI World Cup in India starting October 5, after sustaining a serious right shoulder injury.

Advertisment

The 20-year-old pacer suffered the injury during Pakistan's Super 4 clash against arch-rival India in the Asia Cup.

While MRI scans done in Colombo and Dubai have revealed sufficient damage to his shoulder but PCB wants opinion from a specialist in UK.

Shah walked off during the 46th over of Indian innings after injuring the right shoulder muscle.

Advertisment

"The Pakistan Cricket Board's medical team has been monitoring the status of Naseem Shah's shoulder injury sustained during the Asia Cup 2023. Medical consultations with the experts are underway to provide the best possible care to Naseem," the release said.

"The PCB medical panel will decide on the fast bowler's return to cricket based on further assessments." However those in the know of things informed that Naseem will be travelling to UK soon.

"Medical panel of the board and with the team has recommended seeking another opinion from experts in the UK where another scan would be done soon," a PCB source said.

Advertisment

"The idea is that even if Naseem can be available for the second half of the World Cup it is an option to be considered but initial scans suggest he will not be fit in time for the World Cup because of his shoulder muscle issue requires a long rehabilitation process," the source further said.

Also, with Pakistan set to play three Tests in Australia in December, Shah's participation in the same appears dicey for now.

The PCB is still awaiting the results of a secondary scan, which is due to arrive in the coming days.

Although Shah was replaced by Zaman Khan in the Asia Cup, Pakistan failed to make it to the final. PTI KHS KHS