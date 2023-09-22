Injured Naseem ruled out of World Cup, Hasan Ali returns as Pakistan name 15-member squad

Lahore: Young pacer Naseem Shah was on Friday ruled out of the ODI World Cup due to a shoulder injury as Pakistan named their final 15-member squad for the showpiece beginning next month.

Advertisment

Chief Selector Inzamam ul Haq said experienced medium pacer Hasan Ali has been recalled because of the injury to Naseem.

Naseem, 20, had suffered a shoulder injury during their match against India in the Asia Cup. He has been advised to undergo surgery and is expected to recover in three to four months.

Inzamam also announced three travelling reserves -- wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Haris, mystery spinner Abrar Ahmed and fast bowler Zaman Khan for the World Cup who would be considered if there were any injuries in the squad.

Advertisment

"I have not tried to tinker or make too many changes in the squad because this is a World Cup and we have to remember these same players have been playing together for a while now. We have opted for continuity in the team," Inzamam told the media in Lahore on Friday.

"We were forced to make one change because of an unfortunate injury to Naseem Shah. We had a few injury scares in the recent Asia Cup, but I am glad to share that all the players are fully fit and are eager to perform for their country in the all-important tournament."

Giving a breakdown on the fitness of Naseem, Inzamam said: "The doctors are looking after him but what we are learning is that he might be out for a long time, not only the World Cup." The Chief Selector said that Naseem is also doubtful to make the tour of Australia after the World Cup.

Advertisment

Inzamam also defended the decision to call up Hasan Ali, who has been out with a finger injury for a while now and last played for Pakistan in any format in January this year against New Zealand in a Test match.

Hasan, who fractured his finger while playing in the Lanka Premier League a few months back, last played a ODI for Pakistan in June, 2022.

"The only reason we have picked Hasan is because he is an experienced bowler who has played and bowled well before in big tournaments and matches and that is why we have gone for Hasan. He was only picked after the doctors cleared his fitness," he said.

Advertisment

There were concerns about fast bowler Haris Rauf's fitness after he missed the last Super four game against Sri Lanka following an injury during the India game.

"I have received encouraging reports from our medical panel about Haris Rauf. He has started to (shadow) bowl at the National Cricket Academy and will be available for selection," Inzamam said.

"I have a firm belief that this squad can bring the World Cup trophy to Pakistan and make the whole nation proud with their incredible performances. It is time to get behind our team and provide them with the backing and support that they need." Inzamam, however, said the recent form of the spinners has been a source of concern and they need to improve their performance in India.

Advertisment

"It is a fact that our spinners are not performing as we expect them to do. And unless they take wickets in the middle overs it will be a problem in India," he said.

"Shadab, Nawaz and Osama Mir have been playing together so I am confident they will start performing in the mega event.

"In India if you want to win matches not only do you need wicket taking spinners but also proper pace bowlers." Pakistan will play two warm-up matches against New Zealand on September 29 and Australia on October 3 before their tournament opener against the Netherlands on October 6.

Advertisment

The showpiece will be held in October and November in India.

Pakistan World Cup squad: Babar Azam (Caps), Shadab Khan (V.Capt), Muhammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Saud Shakeel, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Muhammad Nawaz, Muhammad Wasim Junior, Agha Salman, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Osama Mir.

Travelling Reserves: Muhammad Haris, Abrar Ahmed, Zaman Khan.