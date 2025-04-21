Injured Samson to miss RCB game, will continue rehab in Jaipur

Jaipur: Rajasthan Royals on Monday confirmed that skipper Sanju Samson will miss the upcoming away game against Royal Challengers Bengaluru as he continues his recovery from the side-strain he suffered during the game against Delhi Capitals.

Samson has already missed Royals' home against Lucknow Super Giants and are scheduled to clash with RCB on Thursday.

The Royals' medical staff hasn't set a date for Samson's return.

"Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson is currently undergoing recovery and will remain at the team's home base with select RR medical staff. As part of his ongoing rehab process, he will not be travelling to Bangalore for the upcoming match against RCB," the Royals released a statement.

"The team management is monitoring his progress closely and will take a game-by-game approach regarding his return to action," it further stated.

In Samson's absence, Riyan Parag will continue to lead the side.

Riyan had also led the Royals in the first three games of the season as Samson was only allowed to bat and not keep wickets. Samson had come in as an Impact sub in those three games before leading the side from the fourth game.

In Samson's absence, Dhruv Jurel will continue to keep wickets.

In the seven games that he has played so far, Samson has scored 224 runs with one half-century.

Under Parag, Royals lost three out of the four games with only victory coming against Chennai Super Kings. Royals are currently languishing at number eight in the points table with six defeats in eight games so far.