Injured Thushara ruled out of T20I series against India, Madushanka comes in

Pallekele, Jul 25 (PTI) Sri Lanka pacer Nuwan Thushara has been ruled out of the upcoming three-match T20 International series against India after picking up a finger injury at training.

The 29-year-old injured his left thumb while fielding during a training session on Wednesday.

Although the injury was sustained on his non-bowling arm, it is severe enough to rule him out of the three T20Is, starting here on Saturday.

Fellow pacer Dilshan Madushanka has been named as replacement.

Thushara's injury is a severe setback for the hosts. The pacer had been in great form lately, finishing as the team's highest wicket-taker during the T20 World Cup last month.

He had scalped eight wickets in three outings at an economy of 5.62, with best figures of 4/18.

Thushara has become the second Lankan pacer to be ruled out of the series after Dushmantha Chameera was pulled out from the squad due to illness, with Asitha Fernando filling in for him.