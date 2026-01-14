Injured Washington Sundar ruled out of New Zealand T20s

New Delhi, Jan 14 (PTI) India all-rounder Washington Sundar was on Wednesday ruled out of the five-match T20 series against New Zealand due to a side strain.

Washington had experienced discomfort in his left lower rib area while bowling during the first ODI against New Zealand. Subsequently, he was ruled out of the three match ODI series.

Now, it has been determined that he won't be able to recover in time for the five match T20 series beginning in Nagpur on January 21.

"Washington Sundar has been ruled out from T20 series vs NZ due to side strain," a BCCI official told PTI.

Washington's injury puts question mark over his participation in the T20 World Cup, beginning February 7.

Tilak Varma too is out of the first three T20s versus New Zealand due to a groin injury that required surgery. PTI BS APS APS