Injuries close to World Cup could really cost you: Dravid

Colombo, Sep 17 (PTI) India head coach Rahul Dravid on Sunday hinted that injuries to the likes of Shreyas Iyer and Axar Patel could cost his team going into the ODI World Cup and makes the task of managing players "trickier".

Iyer could only play the first two games of the Asia Cup due to a back spasm and this was after a six-month injury lay-off.

Left-arm spinner Axar was ruled out of the Asia Cup final due to a left quadriceps strain. Both the players are in India's World Cup squad.

"All teams are in a similar position, injuries so close to the World Cup could really cost you. We just need to keep our fingers crossed, trust our processes.

"We are in a tricky situation where some guys need to be rested, while some guys need some cricket. It is a tricky balance to achieve," said Dravid before the start of the Asia Cup final.

Besides Iyer, K L Rahul had also made a comeback from injury in the Asia Cup and went on to do well.

India's opponent in the final, Sri Lanka, are also grappling with injuries to their key players. Mystery spinner Maheesh Theekshana ended up missing the title clash having torn his oblique muscle.

Star player Wanindu Hasaranga, Dilshan Madushanka and Dushmantha Chameera missed the whole of Asia Cup due to injuries.

Pakistan are also fretting over the fitness of pacers Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf ahead of the World Cup beginning in India on October 5. PTI BS SSC SSC