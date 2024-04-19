Injuries don’t define you: Mohammed Shami shares rehab update

New Delhi, Apr 19 (PTI) Veteran Indian pacer Mohammed Shami on Friday shared the progress of his rehabilitation process post a surgery on his Achilles tendon, stressing his strong desire to return to the field at the earliest.
Shami played through last year's ODI World Cup braving the pain, finishing the tournament as the highest wicket-taker with 24 scalps. But since the final against Australia, the 33-year-old has been completely sidelined with the injury.
Eventually, he underwent the surgery in February.
"Injuries don’t define you, your comeback will. Can’t wait to be back out there with my team!" Shami posted on his Instagram handle and it accompanied by a video which showed him in the midst of a procedure Since the World Cup, Shami has missed out playing against Australia in a T20I series, the tour to South Africa and home assignments against Afghanistan (T20I) and England (Test).
The surgery on his ankle meant that Shami also could not feature in the IPL 2024 for Gujarat Titans for whom he has captured 48 wickets from 33 matches across 2022 and 2023.
With him missing the entire IPL, it's highly unlikely that Shami will feature in India's squad for the T20 World Cup in June. PTI AYG UNG