Injury-hit Sri Lanka and South Africa seek winning start to World Cup

New Delhi: Battling injuries, both South Africa and Sri Lanka will hope their experienced players rise to the occasion and give them a winning start when they square up against each other at the World Cup here on Saturday.

South Africa are without pacers Anrich Nortje and Sisanda Magala, while Sri Lanka have been robbed off the services of key players including leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga -- their best white ball bowler by some distance -- and frontline pacers Dushmantha Chameera and Lahiru Madushanka.

In the absence of Nortje's express pace, South Africa will rely on the experience of Kagiso Rabada and the exuberance of 23-year-old Gerald Coetzee.

Spinners Keshav Maharaj and Tabraiz Shamsi were among the wickets in the recent series against Australia but don't have an enviable record in India. They will be keen to change that in favourable conditions.

The big-hitting David Miller and skipper Temba Bavuma are enjoying a good run of form. Bavuma's partnership with wicketkeeper batter Quinton de Kock at the top could prove to be dangerous for Sri Lanka.

Henrich Klaasen has the ability to take on the fiercest of bowlers from the very first ball and he could prove to be the trump card for the Proteas, who are still in search of their maiden ICC trophy.

Armed with a potent batting line-up, South Africa would fancy their chances against Sri Lanka if their batters get going.

With key bowlers missing, the onus will be on the spin duo of Maheesh Theekshana and the promising let-arm spinner Dunith Wellalage to pick wickets. While Lahiru Kumara, Dilshan Madushanka, Matheesha Pathirana and Kasun Rajith will share the pace duties.

Sri Lanka have a decent batting unit with the likes of Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Perera, Pathum Nissanka and Sadeera Samarawickrama. Experienced wicketkeeper batter Kusal Mendis with his big-hitting prowess will also add value.

But the form of opener Pathum Nissanka and the captain Dasun Shanaka is concerning.

"We have been struggling a lot in the recent past with injuries, but at the same time, we have some good records with us. You know, as a group, we are looking forward to the World Cup. Everyone wants to make a statement that we are here to perform well in this tournament," Shanaka had said ahead of the tournament.

Teams (from) South Africa:Temba Bavuma (c), Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen, Lizaad Williams.

Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (c), Kusal Mendis (vc), Kusal Perera, Pathum Nissanka, Lahiru Kumara, Dimuth Karunaratne, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana, Dilshan Madushanka, Dushan Hemantha.

Match starts 2pm IST.