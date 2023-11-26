Injury-ridden Mohun Bagan seek to keep qualification hopes alive

Kolkata, Nov 26 (PTI) Plagued with injuries, Mohun Bagan Super Giant will be keen to return to winning ways and keep their qualifying hopes alive when they face a resurgent Odisha FC in the AFC Cup penultimate round group D clash here on Monday.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant had a positive start to their campaign, winning back-to-back matches.

But they have suffered setbacks in their last two matches, first dropping points and then losing 1-2 to Bashundhara Kings to slip to second spot in the standings.

The Mariners, who qualified for the inter-zonal semifinals in the last two editions, need to bounce back to arrest their slide and keep their qualification hopes alive as they face Odisha in a key clash at the Salt Lake Stadium.

The team will be looking to make use of the home advantage and is determined to bounce back from the 1-2 defeat in Dhaka, and regain their form.

Mohun Bagan have slipped behind Bashundhara to second spot on goal difference and they will end their group league campaign with an away clash against Maziya Sports and Recreation of Maldives on December 11.

The Dhaka outfit, on the other hand, will take on Maziya on Monday and will conclude their group stage with an away clash against Odisha on December 11.

"I know it's a difficult match but we are confident of winning the match and going to next round," said the Mariners coach Juan Ferrando.

The coach will also have to rearrange his squad following the latest injuries to their Indian forward Manvir Singh and Dimitri Petratos. Anwar Ali and Ashique Kuruniyan are already injured for Mohun Bagan.

The star of India's 1-0 win over Kuwait had to pull out of their next World Cup qualifiers against Qatar in Bhubaneswar, while the Aussie was also ruled out and skipped the training.

"Injuries are part and parcel of football. We have a big squad and this will give opportunities to other players. I don't like to lose sleep over who's not here. Of course it's disappointing but it's better to use the energy in preparing the team," said the Spaniard.

AFC Cup debutants Odisha FC, who suffered a 0-4 blanking at the hands of Mohun Bagan at home in their first match, have shown resilience and determination to bounce back, securing back-to-back victories against Maziya S&RC both at home and away.

The team, driven by the determination to avenge their previous loss, will be eager to bag all three points.

Fernando acknowledged the threat.

"Past is past, it's history. They won two matches and the atmosphere in the dressing room will be much better than the first game. They press more in the second-half, and now look totally different," he added.

Odisha FC will look up to Brazilian forward Diego Mauricio who has scored twice in the AFC Cup.

He was on the score sheet against Maziya S&RC in the previous game, helping the club come back and record a 3-2 win.

Speaking ahead of the match, Odisha FC head coach Sergio Lobera said: "I think that we are very excited about this. I think they have a very good team, even with injuries and suspensions. Hopefully we can play against them with 11 players.

"Because in the first game, it was difficult for us in the second half. We compete very well against them with 11 players in the first half. And in the second half with 10 players it was very difficult for us.

"I told you before, it's is a good opportunity for us to show everyone we are ready for this kind of challenge," he said.

Kick off: 7.30pm IST.