Injury scare for Rawal; India restrict Bangladesh to 119/9 in rain-truncated World Cup tie

Navi Mumbai, Oct 26 (PTI) Pratika Rawal hobbled off the field after twisting her right ankle in a major injury scare ahead of the Women’s World Cup semifinals, even as India restricted a lowly Bangladesh to 119 for nine in their rain-hit, inconsequential group match here on Sunday.

Rawal, fielding at deep midwicket, collapsed on the ground after her right foot got stuck in the turf in the final ball of the 21st over.

The outfield, including the spot where Rawal fell, here at the DY Patil remained exposed throughout the day as several interruptions of unseasonal rains saw a total of two hours and 15 minutes being lost.

The playing area was covered from one bowling end to another with the centre having multiple layers of covers, but the square boundaries on either side of the wicket were left exposed to rains.

The contest was reduced to 27 overs per-side affair.

While the Indian coaching staff members and ground staff rushed to her assistance and even a stretcher was rushed to the field, Rawal got up and hobbled off the field with some support.

All eyes will remain on Rawal’s progress hereon as India, chasing their maiden World Cup title, will take on formidable Australia in the semifinal here on Thursday.

It did not take long for Renuka Singh to strike as she had Sumaiya Akhter caught by Shree Charani (2/23) at backward point off a wide delivery which the batter had went after.

Radha Yadav got rid of Bangladesh captain Nigar Sultana (9) with a brilliant direct hit.

Sharmin (36), coming off a fine 64 not out in her last outing against Sri Lanka, appeared to be waging a lone battle for Bangladesh with the bat as India kept chipping away with regular wickets to remain ahead in the game.

Sharmin’s charge ended after Arundhati Reddy, who came on as a substitute fielder for Rawal, flung herself into the air running in from the deep midwicket area to take an athletic grab off Charani.

Sobhana Mostary (26) tried to take the attack to the opposition but her resistance did not last long, with Harleen Deol taking a fine catch off comeback spinner Radha (3/30).