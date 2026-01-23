Injury worries for Australia pacer ahead of T20 World Cup

Melbourne, Jan 23 (PTI) Australia were dealt another injury setback ahead of the upcoming T20 World Cup with Nathan Ellis suffering a hamstring injury during the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL).

The Hobart Hurricanes captain was ruled out of the remainder of the BBL, raising concerns over his availability for the World Cup, which gets underway on February 7 in India and Sri Lanka.

The team was knocked out of the title race by Sydney Sixers on Friday.

His injury adds to Australia's growing list of concerns in the pace bowling department, with Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins also managing fitness issues.

Hazlewood, who missed the Ashes and hasn't featured for the team since November last year, is expected to regain full fitness ahead of the World Cup, while Cummins is expected to return to the squad later in the tournament.

Ellis has been a key performer in the BBL for Hobart Hurricanes, picking up 14 wickets in nine matches at an economy rate of 9.03.

Australia are scheduled to play Pakistan in a three-match T20I series starting January 29, which will serve as an important preparation ahead of the global event.

Ellis has been rested for the series along with Tim David, Hazlewood, Glenn Maxwell and Cummins, with all five being part of Australia's T20 World Cup provisional squad.