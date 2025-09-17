Inside Apollo Tyres’ Rs 579 crore move for the India jersey

New Delhi: Apollo Tyres has won Team India’s front-of-jersey sponsorship in a three-year agreement worth Rs 579 crore, people aware of the development told NewsDrum.

The partnership runs through 2027 and covers men’s and women’s teams across all bilateral fixtures and ICC events, at home and away. The Apollo logo will appear on the front and the leading arm of the official jersey.

The package is built on a base of 121 bilateral matches and 21 ICC games in the cycle.

At an average outlay of about Rs 4.5 crore per game, it sets a new benchmark for this property.

Sources said JK Tyre and Canva participated in the process, while Birla Opus Paints showed interest but did not enter the bidding round.

Neeraj Kanwar, Vice Chairman and Managing Director, Apollo Tyres, said the association is anchored in national pride and category leadership.

“It is an honour to become the National Team Lead Sponsor of Team India. This partnership is about national pride, strengthening consumer trust and showcasing Apollo as a true leader, while supporting Indian sports at the highest level and creating unforgettable moments for fans worldwide,” Kanwar said.

BCCI welcomed the new sponsor. Honorary Secretary Devajit Saikia said the tie-up reflects the hard work and consistency of the teams and called it “more than a commercial agreement.”

Vice-President Rajeev Shukla termed it a “momentous occasion” that brings together the spirit of Indian cricket and Apollo’s legacy. Treasurer Prabhtej Singh Bhatia said the deal underlines the global appeal of Indian cricket.

Why this deal matters

Front-of-jersey remains the most valuable advertising space in Indian sport. It guarantees reach on broadcast and streaming, spills over to social and print, and unlocks on-ground and lifestyle integrations.

With Apollo stepping in through 2027, the jersey returns to market-high pricing with a blue-chip sponsor, steadying the asset after a turbulent year for the category.

The backdrop

Dream11 exited as principal sponsor after the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025, which bans real-money gaming and related advertising once it becomes law. Dream11 had replaced BYJU’S in 2023 in a three-year deal of about Rs 358 crore. The board moved to secure a new partner to avoid a gap on the shirt during a heavy calendar.

Deal at a glance

Tenure: three years ending 2027

Rights: front-of-jersey across home and away for men and women

Match base: 121 bilateral and 21 ICC, subject to calendar

Commercials: average about Rs 4.5 crore per game, total value Rs 579 crore

Branding: front and leading arm on the official jersey

How the numbers stack up

Dream11 (2023–2025): ~Rs 358 crore (guidance ~Rs 3 crore per bilateral, ~Rs 1 crore per ICC/ACC). Jinx: hit by real-money gaming ban under the 2025 law; earlier GST scrutiny.

BYJU’S (took over OPPO in 2019; cycle 2017-2022): Tender-linked fees ~Rs 4.61-5.07 crore per bilateral and ~Rs 1.56 crore per ICC/ACC (blended average < Rs 4.5 crore). Jinx: payment delays and regulatory heat; BCCI moved NCLT over Rs 158 crore.

OPPO (won 2017–2022, exited in 2019): Rs 1,079 crore (original five-year agreement). Jinx: weak returns and patent disputes; exited early with rights transferred to BYJU’S.

Star India (2014–2017): About Rs 1.92 crore per bilateral and Rs 0.61 crore per ICC/ACC (no total given here). Jinx: Competition Commission probe.

Sahara (long stint prior to 2014): Amount not specified in the provided notes. Jinx: SEBI troubles post-tenure.