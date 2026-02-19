Install CCTV cameras at all sports facilities across Bihar: chief secy to officers

Patna, Feb 19 (PTI) Bihar Chief Secretary Pratyay Amrit on Thursday directed officials to install CCTV cameras at all sports facilities across the state.

Chairing a high-level review meeting of the Sports Department, the chief secretary stressed the need to strengthen security and monitoring mechanisms across the state's sports ecosystem.

According to a statement issued by the Information and Public Relations Department (IPRD), he directed that CCTV cameras be installed at all sports infrastructure facilities, including those at the Panchayat level and outdoor stadiums, to enhance oversight and ensure proper functioning.

Amrit also instructed the department to develop a robust institutional monitoring framework to systematically track the activation, functioning, and progress of Khel Clubs, the statement said.

To ensure effective implementation, he directed that regular inspections be conducted at the secretary level for stronger oversight of sports initiatives across the state.

He asked officials to formulate a clear policy framework to facilitate partnerships between public institutions and private players in the sector.

Amrit asked the department to collaborate with local industries to promote sports activities and boost youth participation in tournaments and competitive events, noting that a well-defined and inclusive Public-Private Partnership framework would be key to sustainable sports development in the state.

He directed that District Sports Officers, state government sports trainers, and physical education teachers be attached to each Khel Club to ensure clearly defined responsibilities.

Emphasising transparency in procurement, he instructed the department to empanel sports suppliers and vendors through an open call process to ensure quality sports goods are supplied to Khel Clubs at uniform prices statewide.

He also directed that price caps be fixed on sports equipment to prevent monopolistic practices and maintain affordability across the state.