Intanon eyes Asian Games medal, top 8 spot in final career push

New Delhi, Jan 14 (PTI) Once a formidable force in world badminton, star Thai shuttler Ratchanok Intanon believes her on-court wizardry and handwork is a "god's gift" and she will continue to nurture her skills despite the challenges that come with aging.

With the years catching up, Intanon's focus has shifted towards staying fit. She is eyeing a medal at the Asian Games and a spot in the top-8 of the world rankings.

Intanon is part of a golden generation of players, including PV Sindhu, Carolina Marin, and Tai Tzu Ying, all of whom are in the twilight of their careers but are trying to find a second wind.

The 29-year-old, a 2013 world champion, has faced setbacks in recent years, but her resilience shines through. After struggling for form, she marked a solid comeback by reaching the semifinals of the Malaysia Open—her first appearance at a Super 1000 event since June 2023.

On Tuesday, Intanon showed she's still a force to be reckoned with, cruising into the second round of the India Open Super 750 with a convincing 21-13, 21-15 win over Japan's Nozomi Okuhara, who herself is recovering from an injury and searching for past glory.

"I failed in the Olympic Games, but I have to rise again," Intanon admitted, reflecting on her quarterfinal exit from the Paris Olympics.

"I try not to think too much and just focus on getting back to my fitness. I know it's hard, especially as I get older with each passing year. But I do my best to take care of myself," she told PTI.

"I trust my technical skills and my handwork, and I push harder to improve my fitness. Since last week, it's been getting better, and I’m happy with my performance now." I still feel like I'm 18 ============= While Intanon might be in the final stretch of her illustrious career, her approach to the sport remains youthful.

"Everything feels different now," she says.

"Badminton is something I've been playing since I was very young, so it becomes automatic. But the mental side also requires training, and for me, I put extra focus on my fitness. As it improves, my handwork becomes automatic again.

"I still feel young, like I'm 18 years old. I know all the other players are strong, but I try to change my mindset and not think I'm too old or too slow. If I want to keep playing, I have to push harder and aim to get back into the top-8. That's my goal for this year." Her immediate focus is the Asian Games, where she is determined to bag her first individual medal.

"I'm mainly focused on the next two years because my target is the Asian Games. I want to achieve a medal there, that’s my main goal. As for the next Olympic Games, I’m unsure about my fitness, but I’ll keep working hard and taking care of myself," she shared.

While the younger generation is fast emerging, Intanon believes experience still gives them an edge.

"It depends on mentality and whether you feel ready. If you want to continue, you have to give it 100%. I don’t want to just play without a goal. I’m aiming to get back to the top," she said.

"My friends, like Tai Tzu or Sindhu, are also recovering. Carolina Marin is still in her recovery phase, so I hope they all get better, and we can continue playing against each other. That would be very exciting for all of us," she added.

Don’t want to retire due to injury ===================== Intanon still holds on to the dream of an Olympic medal.

"I'm still playing, and I enjoy it. Even when I’m tired from training, I feel the need to do my best before thinking about retirement. I don’t want to retire due to injury; I want to retire when I feel it’s enough. When that will be, I don’t have a clear answer yet," she said.

"I still hope for an Olympic medal, but I don’t know if I’ll be able to play in the next Olympics. I’m just focusing on the next two years, especially after the Asian Games, and will reassess then." The gift of handwork ============== The next generation of players is rapidly rising, but Intanon feels the technical wizardry that she and Tai Tzu are blessed with, is hard to master.

Intanon and Tai Tzu are celebrated for their artistic handwork and fluid foot movement, enabling mastery over strokes like deceptive drops, reverse slices, and backhand cross-net shots.

"The new generation has great handwork, but sometimes their footwork isn’t as strong. Some players have strong legs, but their handwork isn’t as good," she says with a knowing smile.

"I think it's God's gift to us. It takes a lot of practice to make your movements smooth in badminton. It's hard to explain, and sometimes when I try to explain it to younger players, they don't quite get it," she signed off. PTI ATK AT AT