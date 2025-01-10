Inter Kashi on top of table with 1-0 win over Dempo

Margao, Jan 10 (PTI) Inter Kashi secured a narrow 1-0 win over Dempo SC in a tense I-League encounter at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here on Friday.

Advertisment

Joni Kauko's late strike in the 88th minute proved to be the difference, propelling Inter Kashi to the top of the league standings with 14 points from seven matches.

The win also helped them jump past Churchill Brothers, who now sit just a point behind in second place.

Dempo SC, now on a two-match losing streak, are in sixth place with 10 points, having played seven games.

Advertisment

Despite a strong defensive record, the hosts were unable to contain the persistent Inter Kashi attack, which ultimately broke the deadlock in the final minutes.

Inter Kashi dominated possession throughout the match, but their finishing was less than clinical.

Spanish forward Domingo Berlanga and Serbian midfielder Nikola Stojanovic both squandered chances. The team also had to cope with the absence of their head coach Antonio Lopez Habas, who was serving a suspension.

Advertisment

Despite this setback, Inter Kashi maintained a composed and strategic approach to the game.

As the match drew to a close, it seemed Dempo might hold on for a hard-earned draw.

However, in the dying minutes, Kauko made the decisive intervention.

Advertisment

After a teammate’s shot was blocked, Kauko was in the right place to head the ball into the net. PTI TAP PDS PDS