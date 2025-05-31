Inter Kashi set to move CAS again after AIFF upholds appeal of Namdhari, Real Kashmir and Churchill

New Delhi, May 31 (PTI) I-League club Inter Kashi is set to knock on the doors of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) for a second time after the All India Football Federation upheld the appeal of Namdhari FC, Real Kashmir and Churchill Brothers against the Varanasi-based club over re-registration of Mario Barco.

The AIFF appeals committee's latest judgement means four points would be deducted from Inter Kashi while two would get added to Churchill's tally and Namdhari would get three.

Thus Churchill would rise to an "unassailable" 42 points and would be champions irrespective of Kashi's appeal at CAS.

Inter Kashi would drop to 37 points while sixth-placed Namdhari would jump to 35 points.

Inter Kashi said they would appeal against the judgement at CAS -- the highest court to adjudicate sports disputes internationally -- where an appeal by club is pending.

"Inter Kashi will now appeal the decision at the Court of Arbitration for Sport. While it is unfortunate that Inter Kashi has to approach CAS yet again for a truly free and fair hearing of the matter, it seems to be the new reality of Indian football," Inter Kashi said in statement and posted it on X.

"The club fully believes that a free and fair hearing at CAS will bring all relevant facts to the forefront. There will be no further comment on this matter at this time," the club added in the statement.

In its order passed on Saturday, the AIFF appeals committee rejected the league committee's earlier decision, saying that the ruling cannot be used for making an ineligible player (Mario Barco) into a valid player for Inter Kashi.

In the provisional standings, Churchill had 40 points from 22 matches, one point more than Kashi, while Real Kashmir were third with 37 points.

The I-League officially concluded on March 31, and after weeks of uncertainty, the AIFF appeals committee declared Churchill Brothers as champions on April 19.

But Inter Kashi appealed against the ruling at CAS, which had asked the AIFF to not declare Churchill Brothers as I-League champions or organise medal ceremony.

The CAS had stayed the AIFF's decision while hearing the appeal from Inter Kashi.

A ruling from the Deputy President of the CAS Appeals Arbitration Division Sport had stated: "The All India Football Federation is ordered not to declare the winner of the I-League 2024/2025 or organise a medal ceremony for the I-League 2024-25 until the present arbitration has been concluded." Amendments to regulations on status and transfer of players ======================================== The AIFF meanwhile announced a set of amendments to its regulations on the status and transfer of players, which will come into effect from June 1.

The AIFF said it focuses on enhancing player welfare, supporting women's football and youth football more effectively, and improving regulatory transparency.

"A standout feature of the updated regulations is the increased attention to the rights and well-being of female players," the sports body said.

The AIFF said it has "introduced provisions addressing menstrual health, allowing female players to take leave from training during the onset of their menstrual cycle.

"Expanded clauses now also cover pregnancy, adoption, and family leave for both players and coaches, aiming to create a more inclusive environment for women in the sport.

"The amendments also introduce structural reforms in player transfers and youth development. New limitations on the number and duration of player loan deals have been set to ensure fairness.

"To safeguard young talent, the AIFF has revised its regulations concerning the registration of minors at academies, emphasising child protection in accordance with FIFA standards." PTI AH AH TAP