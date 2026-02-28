Inter Kashi triumph over Kerala Blasters to script maiden ISL victory

Kochi, Feb 28 (PTI) A composed team performance saw Inter Kashi FC beat Kerala Blasters 2-1 and register their first-ever win in the top tier Indian Super League here on Saturday.

The visitors climbed provisionally to sixth in the standings with five points, while Kerala Blasters were left searching for consistency in the early phase of the campaign. Alfred Planas was adjudged the Player of the Match.

The game began cautiously, with the first real opportunity arriving in the second minute when Inter Kashi midfielder Rohit Danu tested Arsh Shaikh from distance, the Kerala goalkeeper comfortably gathering the effort.

The opening exchanges were evenly contested, with neither side able to impose themselves in the final third.

Kerala Blasters threatened from a set-piece in the 15th minute when center back Oumar Bah headed wide from Vibin Mohanan's delivery.

At the other end, Petkevičius was lively, seeing one effort blocked before firing another wide of the target after being picked out by Planas.

The deadlock was broken in the 34th minute, just after the water break. Alfred Planas threaded a precise through ball into the path of Petkevičius, who created space before unleashing a powerful right-footed strike into the centre of the net, giving Inter Kashi a 1-0 lead.

Kerala had a golden opportunity to equalise in stoppage time of the first half, but Korou Singh failed to keep his effort down from a low cross by Naocha Singh, as the hosts went into the interval trailing by a goal.

The Blasters emerged with greater urgency in the second half. Substitute Jai Quitongo forced a save early on, and defender Bikash Y fired over from distance following a corner. Inter Kashi remained dangerous on the counter, with midfielder Prasanth testing Arsh Shaikh in the 55th minute.

Kerala's first effort on target came in the 66th minute when striker Muhammad Ajsal's header from close range was well saved by Lluis Tarrés, who stood firm once again to deny Kévin Yoke minutes later.

Inter Kashi doubled their advantage in the 78th minute through a well-worked move. Petkevičius once again played a key role, setting up Alfred Planas on the right side of the box, and the Spaniard made no mistake, placing a right-footed shot into the bottom left corner to make it 2-0.

The hosts responded in the 84th minute, as substitute Ebindas Y delivered a cross following a set-piece, and Víctor Bertomeu produced an acrobatic right-footed finish from a tight angle to pull one back for the home side.