International Chess Tournament to attempt setting record for most matches played in a day

Mumbai, Jul 15 (PTI) The International Chess Tournament, which will be held here on July 20, will be a part of FIDE’s Guinness World Record attempt to set the mark for most chess games played on a single day.

The tournament will feature more than 350 players who will compete in 10+5 time control format across nine rounds.

The tournament will be organised by Phoenix Marketcity mall and ChessBase India in association with All India Chess Federation (AICF) as well as FIDE.

Prizes up to Rs 1 lakh will be up for grabs while the participants will have to pay an entry of Rs 300. PTI DDV UNG DDV 7/13/2024