International Masters League to be played from November 17 to December 8

Mumbai, Oct 8 (PTI) The inaugural edition of the International Masters League featuring batting legends Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara will be played across Mumbai, Lucknow and Raipur from November 17 to December 8.

The tournament was officially launched here on Tuesday. Participating teams include India, England, Australia, Sri Lanka, South Africa and the West Indies.

The India Masters team will be captained by Tendulkar while former India captain and batting legend Sunil Gavaskar will be the league commissioner.

India Masters will take on Sri Lanka Masters in the tournament opener here on November 17.

Lara will be the captain of the West Indies Masters while Kumar Sangakkara will captain the Sri Lanka Masters.

The South Africa Masters team will be led by legendary Jacques Kallis whereas Eoin Morgan will lead England Masters and Shane Watson will be the captain of the Australian Masters team.

The tournament will be played at three venues in DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow and the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium in Raipur, which will also host the final.