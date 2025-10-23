International Polo Cup kicks off with trophy launch ahead of India-Argentina showdown

New Delhi, Oct 22 (PTI) Simran Shergill, Shamsheer Ali, Sawai Padmanabh Singh, and Siddhant Sharma will represent India at the International Polo Cup, whose trophy was launched on Thursday.

The Indian Polo Association (IPA) and KogniVera IT launched the trophy of the International Polo Cup which will see India and Argentina compete for the top honours on October 25.

Argentina will be represented by Juan Augustin Garcia Grossi, Salvador Jauretche, Matias Bautista Espasandin, and Nicolas Jorge Corti Maderna.

International polo is set to make a return to the capital after a five-year hiatus. PTI APA AH AH