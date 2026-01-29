International Series returns to India for second edition in Bengaluru

New Delhi, Jan 29 (PTI) The International Series will return to India for the second time when the LIV Golf-backed Asian Tour event is held at the Prestige Golfshire Club in Bengaluru from October 8-11 as part of its 2026 global schedule announced on Thursday.

The Bengaluru leg, the fifth stop of the season, follows the tournament's successful India debut in 2025.

It was in 2025 that American Bryson DeChambeau captured global attention by bringing a whole new audience out to watch golf royalty in action.

The edition was a spectacular success, drawing large crowds and showcasing world-class golf on Indian soil with top LIV Golf players like Joaquín Niemann, Paul Casey, Carlos Ortiz, Abraham Ancer, Harold Varner III, local hero Anirban Lahiri, along with DeChambeau and a host of other stars.

Announcing the return, Rahul Singh, head of the Series, stated in a release, "This year’s edition will once again offer a unique opportunity for golf fans across the subcontinent to witness world-class golf and celebrate the prominent position India now holds on the global golfing stage." "The International Series has become one of the most scalable and genuinely global pathways in men’s golf, and the 2026 schedule reflects just how far the Series has evolved," he added.

The tournament is part of a nine-event global calendar that tees off with International Series Japan at Caledonian Golf Club from April 2-5.

It also has stops in Singapore, Vietnam, Morocco, China, Saudi Arabia, the Philippines and Hong Kong, offering players qualification opportunities for the Majors and a pathway to the LIV Golf League.

The Series wraps up in Saudi Arabia, setting the stage for a dramatic season finale as The International Series Rankings race reaches its climax.

The PIF Saudi International powered by SoftBank Investment Advisers will be held from November 18–21 at Riyadh Golf Club.

LIV Golf EVP Ross Hallett said, "The pathway into the LIV Golf League creates a uniquely competitive energy, and that intensity is reflected in the growing quality of fields and venues across the Series." "Over the next several years, you'll see The International Series continue to grow... We will continue to invest into these events, working with national federation partners to create a viable and sustainable event calendar that supports the next generation of global players." Asian Tour Commissioner Cho Minn Thant added, "The International Series continues to create greater meaning, higher stakes and more opportunities for players, fans and host nations alike." Unveiled in 2022, the International Series is a group of high-purse Asian Tour events backed by LIV Golf Investments, offering a pathway to the LIV Golf League.