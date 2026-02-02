International shooting returns to Karni Singh range with Asian C'ship for Rifle/Pistol

New Delhi, Feb 2 (PTI) International shooting returned to the Dr Karni Singh Range here with India all set to host the Asian Championship Rifle/Pistol here from February 4 to 13.

The delegations from different participating countries have already arrived for the championship..

The premiere continental competition for Rifle and Pistol shooters comprises 10-day schedule with the last of the medals to be given out on February 13.

A total of 311 athletes from 20 countries, including hosts India will compete across junior and senior categories, where 30 medal sets are up for grabs. Youth competitions will also be held alongside.

India have fielded the largest contingent of 118 with Kazakhstan fielding the second biggest squad of 35 athletes..

Regional powerhouses Korea, Iran and Japan have also fielded strong squads and shooters from Chinese Taipei, Vietnam and Hong Kong are also expected to put in good performances.

Speaking ahead of the event, NRAI secretary general Pawankumar Singh highlighted the importance of the competition, saying, "This is a crucial year for Indian shooting as indeed for Asian shooters as we have two major competitions coming up in the latter part of the year in the Asian Games and the World Championships, the latter awarding the first Los Angeles quota places.

"Therefore, this will mark the beginning of the international season for the continent's shooters and give them an opportunity to assess themselves early. The NRAI has left no stone unturned, thanks to the immense support from the Sports Authority of India, the Sports Ministry and the Government of India and their agencies, to ensure a world class international sporting experience..

The opening day of competitions on Wednesday has four blockbuster finals lined up -- the men's and women's 10m air pistol and junior and youth men's 10m air pistol. PTI SSC SSC KHS