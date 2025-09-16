International stars Kapur, Kochhar join stellar field at IGPL NCR

Greater Noida, Sep 16 (PTI) Three-time Asian Tour winner Shiv Kapur and Karandeep Kochhar will join last week's winner Gaganjeet Bhullar in the second IGPL Invitational NCR beginning here on Wednesday.

Kochhar is one of the leading young professionals who divides his time between events in India and on Asian Tour, while Bhullar is seeking back-to-back wins.

The three will lead a field of 54 players in the second of the 11 events, each worth Rs. 1.5 crore. The field comprises 48 professionals made up of 36 men and 12 women and there are also six amateurs.

The field includes the legendary Simi Mehra, a former LPGA player, who is still a fierce competitor. She often plays on the Seniors Circuit in the United States.

Kochhar, who missed the inaugural IGPL event in Chandigarh, was delighted to be making his maiden start on the IGPL Tour. He has been in good form – he finished T-18 in Indonesia Pro-Am on the Asian Development Tour and was T-14 at the Mandiri Open in Indonesia. He was the top Indian finisher at both events.

Coming back for another crack at this week's bonanza are the new young stars, Veer Ganapathy, third last week, Kartik Singh T-8, Neil Jolly T-6, Raghav Chugh T-20 and Krish Chawla T-22.

Kartik Singh, who made his pro debut last week, prepared himself well as he landed the first hole-in-one on the IGPL, though it came in the practice round alongside Vihaan Reddy and Sachin Baisoya. The ace came on the 7th hole at Jaypee Greens.

Amandeep Drall and Sneha Singh, two of India's top women pros, who are looking forward to the Ladies European Tour event, the Hero Women's Indian Open, next month will also be teeing up.