Introduction of dedicated women's league is a game-changer: Savita Punia

New Delhi, Oct 3 (PTI) Former captain Savita Punia has hailed Hockey India's move to introduce a dedicated women's competition in the Hockey India League (HIL) from this year, calling it a game-changer for the sport in the country.

For the first time in the tournament's history, the Hockey India League (HIL) will feature women's teams alongside men's sides, marking a significant milestone for the league.

The revamped tournament will feature eight men's teams and six women's teams from the last week of December to the first week of February 2025 in an FIH-sanctioned window.

"The introduction of a dedicated women's league is a game changer and certainly a huge step forward for Indian hockey," Savita said in a Hockey India release.

"For young women athletes, this platform will not only allow them to compete at a high level but also improve as players. It's a great opportunity to showcase their talent and climb up the ranks, and I believe we'll see some exceptional performances in the coming season." "The men's and women's HIL will run simultaneously, which is something that I don't think has happened before in any other sports." Hockey India's approach to maintaining parity between the men's and women's national teams extends beyond the league.

Both teams receive equal support in terms of facilities, international exposure, and financial incentives, and HI provides identical prize money for winning international matches and equal rewards for securing trophies at major events.

"Hockey India has always ensured that both men’s and women’s teams are treated equally. For instance, when the men’s and women’s teams win matches or a competition at the international level, the prize money is the same for both.

"This speaks volumes about Hockey India’s dedication to promoting gender equality in sports. As a player, it feels empowering to be part of an organisation that values the contributions of women athletes just as much as their male counterparts." The tournament was last held in 2017. PTI TAP AH AH