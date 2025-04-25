Hurts to see my integrity being questioned: Chopra on inviting Nadeem to India

New Delhi: Two-time Olympic medallist javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra on Friday hit out at those targeting him for inviting Pakistan's javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem for the Neeraj Chopra Classic, saying it was just an "invite from one athlete to another", sent before the Pahalgam terror attack.

The Tokyo Olympics gold medallist and Paris Games silver medallist added that it "hurts" him to see he and his family being abused and their integrity being questioned.

Chopra had invited Nadeem, who had beaten the Indian at the Paris Olympics last year to win gold, for the inaugural edition of the Neeraj Chopra Classic to be held in Bengaluru on May 24.

Nadeem had declined to come, citing other commitments.

"There has been so much talk about my decision to invite Arshad Nadeem to compete in the Neeraj Chopra Classic, and most of it has been hate and abuse. They haven't even left my family out of it," said Chopra in a long post on 'X'.

"I usually am a man of few words, but that doesn't mean I will not speak up against what I think is wrong. More so when it comes to questioning my love for our country, and the respect and honour of my family," he wrote.

Chopra said invitations were sent out on Monday, two days before the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed.

"The invitation I extended to Arshad was from one athlete to another -- nothing more, nothing less. The aim of the NC Classic was to bring the best athletes to India and for our country to be the home of world-class sporting events.

"Invites had gone out to all athletes on Monday, two days before the terrorist attacks at Pahalgam," he added.

Chopra said Nadeem's participation was "completely out of the question" given all that had happened over the last two days.

"After all that has taken place over the last 48 hours, Arshad's presence at the NC Classic was completely out of the question. My country and its interests will always come first. To those that are going through the loss of their people, my thoughts and prayers are with you. Along with the entire nation, I am both hurt and angry at what has taken place," said Chopra.

"I am confident that our country's response will show our strength as a nation and justice will be served," Chopra added.

One of India's most decorated athletes, Chopra, an army man, said it hurts to see his integrity being questioned.

"I have carried my country with pride for so many years now, and so it hurts to see my integrity being questioned. It pains me that I have to explain myself to people who are targeting me and my family, with no good reason," he wrote.

“We are simple people, please don't make us out to be anything else. There are so many false narratives that certain sections of the media have created around me, but just because I do not speak up, it doesn't make it true."

Chopra also highlighted "how people switch opinions", while mentioning his mother's statement on Nadeem, whom she had described like her child after the Pakistani had won the Paris gold.

"I also find it difficult to understand how people switch opinions. When my mother - in her simplicity - had made an innocent comment a year ago, there was an outpouring of praise for her views.

"Today, the same people haven't held back from targeting her for that very same statement." "I, meanwhile, will work even harder to ensure that the world remembers India and looks at it with envy and respect for all the right reasons."