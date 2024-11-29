IOA chief Usha seeks explanation from IGU president for postponement of elections

New Delhi, Nov 29 (PTI) Indian Olympic Association president PT Usha has sought an explanation from golf's national federation chief Brijinder Singh for his "sudden" decision to postpone elections and said strict action, including forming of an ad hoc body to conduct the polls, could be taken if his response is found "unsatisfactory".

Advertisment

Indian Golf Union (IGU) president Singh had on Thursday indefinitely postponed the elections, scheduled for December 15, citing the resignation of Returning Officer OP Garg.

In an email to governing council members, Singh had cited "unavoidable circumstances" for the postponement of the polls.

However, in a strongly-worded letter, Usha said, citing High Court rulings, that the process of elections, once commenced, should not be interfered with.

Advertisment

She also asked Singh to provide her a written explanation latest by Monday regarding the sudden postponement of the elections.

"In this regard, I once again reiterate that the process of elections once commenced should not be interfered with, which has been the direction of the Hon'ble Courts in multiple orders as well. The IGU is thus directed to allow the election process to continue," Usha said in the letter to Singh.

"Notwithstanding the continuance of the election process, you are required to provide a written explanation on the entire election process up until now and for the sudden and unceremonious cancellation/postponement of the IGU elections latest by 15.00 hrs on Monday i.e., 2. December 2024.

Advertisment

"Needless to say, failure to provide a satisfactory response by the deadline provided hereinabove, will leave the IOA with no option but to take applicable recourse, including without limitation appointing an Ad-Hoc Committee to govern the IGU and conduct its elections as notified." In the letter, Usha also said that Garg told her that he had not resigned as RO for the elections.

"Upon receiving representations regarding your recent decision to postpone the elections, keeping in mind principles of natural justice, I requested your stance on the matter at hand, especially that regarding the status of the RO.

"Consequently, I even spoke to the Returning Officer and he confirmed to us that he has not resigned - which was also promptly brought to your notice." She said Singh's announcement of the postponement of the elections was contrary to the discussions she had with him.

Advertisment

"However, shortly thereafter a press release was issued from the IGU stating that the elections were postponed due to the resignation of the RO. This is in complete contradiction of our discussions where it was explicitly mentioned that once the process of elections has started, it should not be stopped.

"It is also pertinent to note that an oral statement made during a heated conversation, especially regarding resignation of the RO cannot and will not be accepted even by the IOA, let alone the Hon'ble Courts." Singh had claimed that the polls had to be postponed following Garg's resignation as Returning Officer after a controversial reversal of his earlier order barring five state associations from participating in the polls.

On Monday, Garg had declared the Himachal Pradesh Proam Golf Association, Arunachal Pradesh Golf Association, Madhya Prant Golf Association, Nagaland Golf Association, and Sikkim State Golf Association "virtually non-existent." However, it is learnt that Garg, on Wednesday, reinstated the five associations after representatives, including Lt Gen Bhavnish Kumar, Brig Atul Rajput, Col Gaurav Verma, and IGU Honorary Secretary Sunil Shetty, presented documents confirming compliance with IGU norms. PTI ATK PDS PDS AH AH