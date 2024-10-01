IOA chief Usha's claim of EC members not felicitating Olympic medallists 'blatant lie': Treasurer

New Delhi, Oct 1 (PTI) Indian Olympic Association Treasurer Sahdev Yadav on Tuesday hit back at president PT Usha for claiming that IOA Executive Committee members were not agreeing on a proposal to felicitate Paris Olympics medal-winners, saying her assertion is a "blatant lie".

Usha on Monday said that it was "deeply concerning" that the EC members failed to honour Olympic medallists and accused the Finance Committee of blocking funds intended to support Indian athletes' preparation for the Paris Games.

In a rebuttal to Usha's claims, Sahdev said, "... there has been no discussion with EC members nor any official proposal in writing for organizing a felicitation ceremony for the medallists of Paris Olympics 2024." Sahdev, who is also the president of the Indian Weightlifting Federation, accused Usha of "spreading lies" and "cooking up" things instead of taking responsibilities as per the IOA constitution.

"...we fail to understand why IOA President is spreading lies across the whole country, to put down the EC members, which does not have any proof nor hold any genuine ground," he said.

"... her repeated efforts and proposals is nothing but blatant lies which has been cooked by the President every now and then and shedding crocodile tears in front of the media." India secured six medals in the Paris Olympics, including two historic bronze finishes by young shooter Manu Bhaker, but Usha on Monday said the "EC does not want to celebrate their success" and it makes her "very sad." "These athletes have made the nation proud, and it is the responsibility of the IOA to celebrate their achievements with the respect they deserve.

"It is deeply concerning that, even after returning home in mid-August, the EC has failed to discuss or take any steps towards organizing a formal felicitation ceremony," she had said in a statement.

She had also revealed that a proposal for a preparatory grant of Rs two lakh for each Olympic-bound athlete and Rs one lakh for each coach had been blocked by the Finance Committee, notably by Sahdev.

Reacting to this, Sadev said, "This is for the information of everyone that any proposal recommended and approved by the EC members and finance committee has been paid without any delay by Mr Sahdev Yadav, Treasurer of IOA." The internal feud within the IOA has been on since the appointment of Raghuram Iyer as its CEO on January 5. Iyer has Usha's backing while the EC members are unanimous in demanding his removal.

The bone of contention has been his salary of Rs 20 lakh per month, along with perks.

On September 26, an EC meeting was called to resolve the issue on the insistence of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) but the deadlock remained.

On Saturday, the 12 EC members sent a letter to senior International Olympic Committee (IOC) official Jerome Poivey, accusing Usha of running the organisation in an "autocratic" manner after she rejected their demand to remove Iyer as IOA CEO during the contentious meeting.

Usha had called the accusations "malicious and false," asserting that they were aimed at undermining her leadership and the efforts to improve Indian sports.