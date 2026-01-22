IOA creating confusion, have already sent long list of golfers for Asian Games: IGU

New Delhi, Jan 22 (PTI) Indian Golf Union Director General Maj Gen (Retd) Bibhuti Bhushan on Thursday blamed the Indian Olympic Association for creating confusion and said that, as the sole recognised national body for the sport, it has already sent a long list of players for this year's Asian Games.

Bhushan said IGU had submitted the names of eight men and eight women golfers for the Asian Games before the cut-off date of January 15 and the matter now rests with the IOA.

IGU is recognised by the Union Sports ministry and International Golf Federation (IGF), but another set of office-bearers, led by Harish Kumar Shetty, has been recognised by the IOA after two separate elections were held in December 2024, leading to turmoil in the fraternity.

"I want to make it very clear that there is no other faction, there is only one IGU. IGU is recognised by the international federation, IGU is recognised by the Asian body, IGU is recognised by the Ministry of Sports, even IGU is registered with the Registrar of Societies," Bhushan told PTI on the sidelines of a promotional event here.

"IGU is running all the tournaments pan India, 50 odd tournaments. We are selecting teams and sending for international tournaments. 15 teams we have sent in the last one year. What are they (other faction) doing, what they have done in the last one year, have they even conducted one tournament? "You must ask this to IOA they are doing confusion. They are the confusion creators. We are recognised by everybody in the world," he added.

Bhushan came down hard on IOA and said the IGU has the backing of the government and the courts.

"We are giving funds to the players which come to us from the ministry to us. The ministry is very clear and, in fact, the Hon'ble Delhi High Court has also directed the IOA not to engage with that body. I don't know why they are doing it," he said.

Bhushan said the Asian Games list has been prepared keeping in mind the world rankings and pointed out that only three golfers -- each in both men and women categories -- will be selected for the 2026 Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games to be held in Japan from September 19 to October 4.

"We have sent the names based on the world rankings which is the norm. They (IOA) will not say they have accepted it but players are not going to suffer. There is a set selection procedure based on world golf rankings, we are not conducting any trials." There is a confusion being created," he said.

"Eventually 3 boys and 3 girls will be selected for the Asian Games. But as of now we have sent the long list of eight boys and eight girls. Prior to the final date whosoever comes in the top 3 will be selected for Asian Games." The IGU DG reiterated that the federation is the only recognised body for the sport in the country and said that two golfers each in the men's and women's categories will be sent for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

"In Olympics, the selection system is different. We have the Olympic World Golf Rankings which is finalised 2-3 months before the Olympics. So we are hoping to send 2 boys and 2 girls in next Olympics," he concluded.