IOA EC members decide not to take any allowance for their Paris trip

New Delhi, Jul 1 (PTI) Concerned that their image will take a hit if they accept the dearness allowance, which is higher than the athletes for the Paris Olympics, the IOA Executive Council members have decided that they will not take any such payment and rather make their own arrangements.

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) EC also asserted that it was not dependent on the government funds for travel abroad since all the members come from "sound backgrounds".

The IOA Executive Council members were to receive USD 300 per day (approx Rs 25,000) as per the budget estimates. The members were also to receive an additional USD 1000 (around Rs 90,000) per day for accommodation purpose during their five-day visit.

What drew criticism was that the athletes' allowance was fixed at USD 50 per day even as a sum of Rs 2 lakh was also sanctioned for each athlete for achieving the Olympic qualification.

Concerned that a wrong message has gone to the public, the IOA Executive Council met on Sunday morning and decided to discuss the issue before the Indian contingent's send-off ceremony at a city hotel.

"Yes, we discussed this issue. Most of the members agreed that we should not accept this allowance. A wrong message has gone to the public and it needs to be rectified," an EC member told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

"Actually, all the EC members are financially well-off. They don't need to depend on the government funds for such travels. Each of us can manage it easily. And this 1000-1500 dollars amount does not make any difference to us.

"Our senior Vice President Mr Ajay Patel is chairman of the Gujarat State Co-Operative Bank Ltd and other members are also financially sound. Do you think we are dependent on such amount? Honestly, we are not dependent on the government funds." The member also claimed that the DA amount was not raised to USD 300 from USD 150 as it has been reported.

"If you get the details checked, the DA amount was USD 300 even in Tokyo, it was nor raised for this edition of the Games. It was wrongly reported that the sum has been doubled for this edition," the member asserted.

There are 15 members in the Executive Council, including two Athletes' Commission representatives.

IOA President PT Usha had sought approval from all the members to sanction the budget estimates but treasurer Sahdev Yadav had sought an EC meeting for discussion before final approval.