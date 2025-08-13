IOA formally approves India's 2030 Commonwealth Games bid during its SGM

New Delhi: The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) on Wednesday formally approved the country's bid to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games during its Special General Meeting (SGM) here.

India has already submitted an Expression of Interest for the 2030 CWG with Ahmedabad as the host city. But the nation will have to submit the proposals for the final bid before the August 31 deadline.

With Canada having pulled out of the race, India's chances of getting the 2030 CWG have brightened.

A team of officials from Commonwealth Sport, led by its Director of Games Darren Hall, recently visited Ahmedabad to inspect the venues and meet Gujarat government officials.

A bigger large delegation of Commonwealth Sport is expected to be there later this month.

The General Assembly of Commonwealth Sport will decide the host country in the last week of November in Glasgow. India has previously hosted the 2010 edition of the multi-sport event in Delhi.