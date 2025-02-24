IOA forms ad hoc committee to run boxing affairs after BFI fails to hold elections on time

New Delhi: The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) on Monday constituted a five-member ad hoc committee to oversee the affairs of boxing in the country after the national federation failed to hold elections on time.

The IOA also asked the ad hoc panel, to be headed by former Athletics Federation of India (AFI) treasurer Madhukant Pathak, to hold Boxing Federation of India (BFI) elections at the earliest.

"IOA has been closely monitoring the administrative affairs of the Boxing Federation of India. As per the governing norms, elections to BFI were to be conducted on or before 02 February 2025. Despite the prescribed timeline, the elections have not been held, resulting in administrative instability within the federation," IOA President PT Usha wrote in an office order.

"In view of the above and in accordance with the authority vested in the IOA, an Ad hoc Committee is hereby constituted to oversee the affairs of the Indian Boxing Federation and ensure the smooth functioning of its activities until the conduct of free and fair elections.

"The Ad hoc Committee shall also be responsible for routine day to day administration of the BFI." The other members of the ad hoc panel are Rajesh Bhandari (vice-chairman), DP Bhatt, boxer Shiva Thapa and Virendra Singh Thakur.

The IOA chief also said that her office has received numerous complaints from stakeholders, including athletes, coaches and concerned authorities, regarding the non-participation of Indian boxers in various important notional/international events in recent months.

"This situation is detrimental to the growth and performance of Indian boxing on the global stage and necessitates immediate corrective measures." She said the panel will take immediate steps to address the grievances raised by the boxing community, facilitate athlete participation in the upcoming international competitions, and work towards conducting the BFI elections at the earliest.

"The Ad hoc Committee shall act in a neutral and independent manner, ensuring no conflict of interest. All actions taken must be documented, and records must be maintained for audit and review purposes.

"The Ad hoc Committee shall issue the election notice and schedule as per BFI's Constitution and current regulatory guidelines and appoint a Returning Officer and an independent Election Observer to oversee the election process.

"The Ad hoc Committee shall also be responsible for verification of details of all affiliated state boxing associations and providing an accurate list of office bearers of such state boxing associations."