IOA forms ad hoc panel to run boxing affairs, BFI terms it 'illegal'

New Delhi, Feb 24 (PTI) The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) on Monday constituted a five-member ad hoc committee to oversee the affairs of boxing in the country on the ground that the sport's national federation failed to hold elections on time.

The Boxing Federation of India (BFI), within hours, termed the IOA's decision as "illegal" and said it will file a petition to the Delhi High Court to quash the order.

The IOA said that the BFI did not hold its elections due on February 2 and asked the ad hoc panel, to be headed by former Athletics Federation of India (AFI) treasurer Madhukant Pathak, to hold the polls at the earliest.

"IOA has been closely monitoring the administrative affairs of the Boxing Federation of India. As per the governing norms, elections to BFI were to be conducted on or before 02 February 2025. Despite the prescribed timeline, the elections have not been held, resulting in administrative instability within the federation," IOA President PT Usha wrote in an office order.

"In view of the above and in accordance with the authority vested in the IOA, an Ad hoc Committee is hereby constituted to oversee the affairs of the Indian Boxing Federation and ensure the smooth functioning of its activities until the conduct of free and fair elections.

"The Ad hoc Committee shall also be responsible for routine day to day administration of the BFI." The other members of the ad hoc panel are Rajesh Bhandari (vice-chairman), DP Bhatt, boxer Shiva Thapa and Virendra Singh Thakur.

Within hours of the IOA's order to constitute the ad-hoc panel, the BFI responded.

"The BFI strongly condemns the creation of an ad-hoc panel to manage its affairs, calling it illegal and a blatant attempt to violate the autonomy of a National Sports Federation (NSF). This has also been communicated in a letter by President, BFI to President, IOA," the BFI said in a statement.

"BFI will also be filing a petition for quashing this illegal order before the Hon'ble Delhi High Court immediately. It's pertinent to also mention a verdict of today, wherein the Hon'ble Delhi High Court annulled the IOA's decision to form an ad-hock panel for the Bihar Olympic Association." Usha also said that her office has received numerous complaints from stakeholders, including athletes, coaches and concerned authorities, regarding the non-participation of Indian boxers in various important notional/international events in recent months.

"This situation is detrimental to the growth and performance of Indian boxing on the global stage and necessitates immediate corrective measures." She said the panel will take immediate steps to address the grievances raised by the boxing community, facilitate athlete participation in the upcoming international competitions, and work towards conducting the BFI elections at the earliest.

"The Ad hoc Committee shall act in a neutral and independent manner, ensuring no conflict of interest. All actions taken must be documented, and records must be maintained for audit and review purposes.

"The Ad hoc Committee shall issue the election notice and schedule as per BFI's Constitution and current regulatory guidelines and appoint a Returning Officer and an independent Election Observer to oversee the election process.

"The Ad hoc Committee shall also be responsible for verification of details of all affiliated state boxing associations and for providing an accurate list of office bearers of such state boxing associations." Countering the IOA's contention about not holding elections on time, the BFI said, "It is also important to highlight that the correspondence regarding elections of BFI has already commenced with the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) on February 2, 2025.

"The fact that IOA has still chosen to intervene is surprising and shocking.

"IOA did not find it necessary to enquire about the issue with BFI Office or its President before taking such a decision. The IOA has no jurisdiction over the conduct of elections for a NSFs, yet this order has been issued in a manner that clearly questions its intent." The BFI claimed that "as per Article 21.5 of the IOA constitution, no decision pertaining to NSFs can be made without prior consultation with the parent International Federation, and approval of the IOA Executive Committee".

"Considering the NSF's autonomous status, neither of it was done." The IOA has been a faction-ridden body with the majority of the Executive Committee members not in sync with Usha on almost all issues. PTI PDS AH PDS AH AH