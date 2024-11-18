IOA gets involved as India host first Kho Kho World Cup from January 13-19

New Delhi: The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) on Monday confirmed its partnership with the Kho Kho Federation of India as the country gets to ready to host the first-ever Kho Kho World Cup, to be held here from January 13 to 19.

The IOA has pledged its "unwavering support" for the event to be organised at the at the IGI Stadium.

In a statement to KKFI chief Sudhanshu Mittal, IOA president PT Usha expressed the association's strong commitment to elevating indigenous sports like Kho Kho.

Usha said, "We recognise the significance of this event in celebrating our cultural heritage and promoting traditional sports, and we look forward to collaborating with Kho Kho Federation of India to ensure the success of the tournament.

"Together, we aim to make this event memorable and impactful, encouraging the spirit of sportsmanship among participants and fostering a deeper appreciation for Kho Kho worldwide." Mittal said the partnership between IOA and KKFI will be a "game-changer" for Kho Kho.

"The support of the IOA, led by President PT Usha, is a game-changer for Kho Kho. This collaboration is pivotal in putting Kho Kho on the global map, and we're thrilled to be hosting the first-ever Kho Kho World Cup, a truly historic event for the sport," Mittal said.

The World Cup will feature both men's and women's teams, with 25 countries from six continents set to compete.

Teams from Asia, including hosts India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka, will face off alongside competitors from Africa, Europe, North America, South America, and Oceania.

Nations like Ghana, Kenya, England, Germany, Brazil and Australia will be among the participants.